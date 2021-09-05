CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dutchess County Appalachian Trail (Vigorous)

outdoors.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRegistration is not required for this activity. However, you may wish to contact the leader(s) if you have any questions. NOTE: As of Saturday Harlem line service North of Southeast is currently suspended and if this does not change by Sunday morning, hikers will NOT be able to take the train to this hike. At 30+ miles, the Appalachian Trail in Dutchess County offers some really nice views of surrounding farmland and some unique features. Starting from the AT train station, we'll hike West, passing by the Great Swamp, Cat Rocks, the Dover Oak - the oldest blazed tree on the trail, finally arriving at our lunch spot, Nuclear Lake. We'll go off the AT to completely circle the lake after lunch and head back to to where we started, making a short stop at the Telephone Pioneers Shelter. If the group is fast we may be able to get back before the 4:35 Southbound train departs for Grand Central, but I make no guarantees (there is another train departing at 6:35). Overall it should be about 13 miles and 1500 feet of elevation gain. This is a long hike with a lot of ups and downs, but there aren't really any sustained climbs. Train riders - take the 7:09 Harlem Line train from Grand Central to Appalachian Trail, arriving at 9:22. Purchase a 1 way ticket because you may be able to get a lift back to the city. Drivers - The trail head can be accessed from route 22 in Dutchess County. There are pull outs on each side of the road. Native Landscapes and Garden Center is located just north of the trail head on the southbound side of route 22. I'm going to be coming from route 55 then going North on route 22. Expect a 13 mile hike at a brisk (3 level) pace with limited stops and 1500 feet of elevation gain. Please bring at least 2 liters of water, lunch, hiking boots/trail shoes, sunscreen and poles if you have them. This hike would be rated 3C13 under the old system. This virus is unfortunately still in our midst. All participants 1) must be free of COVID-19 infection to their knowledge 2) should carry face masks 3) should carry hand sanitizer of at least 60% alcohol and 4) should be prepared to observe social distancing. https://www.outdoors.org/policies-covid/

activities.outdoors.org

Barkhamsted, CToutdoors.org

Peoples State Forrest, Barkhamsted, CT

Registration is not required for this activity. However, you may wish to contact the leader(s) if you have any questions. Peoples State Forest Loop is a 7 mile heavily trafficked loop trail located near Barkhamsted, CT that features beautiful wild flowers, a soft pine needle forest, great rock scramble and amazing views! This could be the nicest overall hike in Connecticut! The elevation is 1167 ft. This is a true Moderate hike which means it is challenging for most, a good workout, a pleasant nature outing, but isn't a good fit for beginners. The pace is Moderate which means 2.0-2.5 mph, periodic short 3-4 minute breaks, a somewhat longer vista break and a 20-25 minute lunch break. Clearly, we'll maintain flexibility as appropriate. This should be a great experience! We recognize and honor AMC COVID guidelines. Wear appropriate gear and bring at least 1.5 liters of water. Please meet in the parking lot near (fixed structure) Rest Rooms at 9:15. Hike departs at 9:30. Please make a final decision by Friday night at 8:00 pm. Contact me with any questions, concerns or comments. I drive a dark gray x3 SUV.
Cold Spring, NYoutdoors.org

8-10 Mile Fahnestock Hike (Vigorous)

Registration is not required for this activity. However, you may wish to contact the leader(s) if you have any questions. Last weekend's hike was cancelled because of suspension of Metro North Service on the Hudson Line. So let's hope we can go this weekend. Let's have some fun this Saturday by doing a Fahnestock State Park hike. The hike will be about 8-10 miles, depending on the weather. The hike is rated Vigorous on the new AMC rating scale and 3D8-10 under the previous codes. Not suitable for beginners, slow hikers, or runners. We will start the hike by taking a car shuttle from Cold Spring to the trail head. The hike will be a hilly, demanding hike with a reasonable number of stops. The pace will be brisk, and we will stop as needed. It could be a challenging hike for some. If you are looking for a slow stroll or a high intensity workout, this is the wrong hike for you. Leader determines the pace, distance, and mileage. If you like to run don't come. Hiking boots and backpack are required. Also bring at least 4 quarts of water and your lunch. This is an all-day hike that will start at 9:15 AM and end 5-6 hours later. Rain or extreme heat cancels. No dogs allowed. No swimming or drones. We will meet in Cold Spring and drive to the parking lot. Those using public transportation take the 7:45 AM Metro-North Hudson line to Cold Spring. (Check the Metro North Schedule for any Changes.) I will be in the first train car opened for passengers at Grand Central. I will be wearing a red AMC leaders shirt, tan wide rimmed hat, and have 2 blue water bottles on my hips. If you are unsure where to go once you get off the train, ride the train in the same car as me. If you get lost at the train station we won't wait. The train will arrive in Cold Spring at 9:10 AM. Trans. 5D. If you are driving, take 9D to Main Street and park at the foot of Main Street near the Depot Restaurant. Be on time. If you are late I won't wait. L: Joe Nigro. If you have any questions, feel free to call me between 7:30 PM and 9:30 PM (718) 331-6148 or email me at joeni1@msn.com. Joe COVID-19 Reminder: This virus is unfortunately still in our midst. All participants must 1) be free of COVID-19 infection to their knowledge 2) carry face masks 3) carry hand sanitizer of at least 60% alcohol and 4) be prepared to observe social distancing. https://www.outdoors.org/policies-covid/
Cold Spring, NYoutdoors.org

Awesome Views on Hike From Mt. Taurus to Breakneck Ridge (Vigorous)

Registration is required for this activity. Registration is requested on Meetup by clicking on the Register Now link above in order to manage group size and ensure a safe and fun hike. On this hike we stop at some of the best viewpoints in the Hudson Highlands on Mt. Taurus and Breakneck Ridge (we ascend the side of Breakneck, not the face). We hike up the Washburn trail to the Undercliff, both steep trails, which takes us up Breakneck to our scenic lunch spot. After hiking on the Breakneck Ridge trail for awhile, we leave the park via the Notch, Brook and pleasant Cornish trail. There will be plenty of time to explore Cold Spring and the waterfront promenade afterwards, with hourly trains on the Hudson line, expected to be running this weekend, to Manhattan. This hike is rated as vigorous under the AMC rating system. We will hike at a steady, brisk pace over a distance of around 9 miles (including road walk), with some steep hills on hiking trails in the woods and on rocky terrain. Cumulative elevation gain will be approximately 2000 feet. Therefore, this hike is not suitable for beginners or slower hikers, who may not be able to keep up with the group. Hikers should wear hiking boots, have at least 2-3 quarts of water/sports drinks along with lunch, and be in good condition to complete a strenuous hike (Per AMC policy our hikes are intended for adults 18 years and older, and dogs are not permitted, unless indicated otherwise). AMC Covid policy requires all participants to comply with CDC guidelines. Rain or even questionable forecast, as well as wet and slippery rocks, may cancel or modify; check website for latest updates. We meet at 10:15 in Cold Spring. The transportation information for both public transportation leaving from Grand Central and cars (AMC Trans code: 5D on the AMC New York-North Jersey website) is indicated below. Please purchase a one way ticket since there may be rides back to the city offered. Drivers park in free train station lot, behind the train station, near our meeting spot. 5 8:45 a.m. METRO-NORTH RR http://www.mta.info/schedules) Poughkeepsie train from GCT. D. Cold Spring, Putnam CO., NY. Arr. 10:10. Meet at foot of Main St. (near Cold Spring Depot Restaurant).
Lifestyleoutdoors.org

River Highlands State Park, Cromwell, (C3C, Easy)

Registration is not required for this activity. However, you may wish to contact the leader(s) if you have any questions. Approx. 4-5 miles, mostly flat hike along the Connecticut River and then up from the river along a brook gorge. Meet at Pierson Park parking lot off West Street at 9:45 for prompt 10:00 start (GPS Ref: 15 West St, Cromwell, CT). Steady Rain cancels. Directions: From I-91 S take Exit 22, Rte. 9 S, to Exit 19 in Cromwell. Go left off exit onto Rte. 372 (West Street). Follow West St. East about 1.5 miles to Pierson Park on the right, just before the Police/Fire Stations and Main St. (Rte. 99). From Rte. 9 N take Exit 18 in Cromwell. Follow Rte. 99 (Main St.) North about 0.8 miles to Rte. 372 (West St.). Take a left on West St. to Pierson Park on the left, just past the Police/Fire Stations. Consolidate cars for short ride to trailhead off of Field Rd. No car spot required.
Lifestyleoutdoors.org

Quinebaug River Trail, Danielson, (C3D, Easy)

Registration is not required for this activity. However, you may wish to contact the leader(s) if you have any questions. Accessible for most of hike. Easy out and back on mostly paved trail along the river at the start, then venture into wooded area with dirt path. We'll go approx. 5 miles on flat terrain, but you may turn back at any point. Meet at 9:45 for 10:00 start at Canoe Launch behind ball fields. From the west, take Rte. 6 east through Brooklyn to Danielson line at river. Continue to third traffic light and take right onto Rte. 12 south. Quickly take a right at the Canoe Launch sign, then follow to end, past construction & water treatment plant. Park on right near ballfields. Coming on I-395, take Exit 37 -old Exit 91- then go left at light onto Rte. 12 south. GPS may use Friendly Spirits, 40 Wauregan Rd, Danielson, which is across street from road in. Maybe NY Pizza to eat after hike?
Lifestyleoutdoors.org

Hike Steep Rock Preserve

Registration is not required for this activity. However, you may wish to contact the leader(s) if you have any questions. A relaxed 4 mile hike with one steep climb to Steep Rock summit where we will stop for snacks and enjoy the views. On our loop back we will cross a suspension bridge, visit the old railroad tunnel before we will continue on the mostly flat Tunnel Road along the beautiful Shepaug River. (Elevation gain 420ft). Please bring water, bug spray.
Lifestyleoutdoors.org

11 mile difficult hike at Minnewaska State Forest, NY

Registration is required for this activity. THERE IS A PARKING FEE AT THE ENTRANCE .. $10 OR $12 . be at the gate FOR 8:45.. IT GETS BUSY FAST. This will be a difficult hike WITH A MODERATE PACE at Minnewaska State forest. you will encounter some mild water crossings and some rock scrambling.. This a beautiful hike with 1400ft of elevation gain. This will be a moderate paced hike!! DOGS.. NO. We do have a steep decline and dogs tend to get in the way of other hikers. This area is known for timber rattlesnakes. so please keep that in mind. We will keep the pace to moderate/ fast when hiking on the carriage trails. Everyone will be waitlisted. I will Add people on as they sign up on both sites and as I see fit .I LIKE TO KEEP MY GROUPS SMALL AND TRY TO KEEP EVERYONE AT THE SAME HIKING LEVEL.. A moderate pace is a not slow and relaxed. REGISTER HERE BUT You must ALSO RSVP @ https://www.meetup.com/AMC-CT-Chapter/ Only Meetup will have last minute updates, addtl. info. and correct directions to trailhead. Please cancel with at least 48 notice so the wait list can attend. The correct meeting place will be given to those who are attending. Pack extra water, at least 2 liters, first aid kit, hiking poles, extra snacks, extra layers.. It is always much cooler up there.
Lifestyleoutdoors.org

HIKE STONEMAN MOUNTAIN ON THE IRON MOUNTAIN TRAIL, EAST CANAAN, (Vigorous-Strenuous)

Location is in Meetup. Iron Mountain Trail, East Canaan, CT,. Registration is required for this activity. This is an 11-mile out and back that will go through the rolling terrain of East Canaan Connecticut. This will be a fast-paced hike and participants will need to be well-conditioned. You will be rewarded with views on Stone Man Mountain. You do not have to register at the AMC site. Just RSVP here and if accepted you will be moved from the "Waitlist" to "Going". You will need to sign the liability agreement at the trailhead. The group size is being limited to 10 to keep the trail impact to a minimum and accommodate parking. Only Meetup will have any updates or changes. Please cancel within 48 hours so people on wait list can attend". AMC Rating: "Vigorous-Strenuous" for advanced hikers able to hike fast paced 12+ miles with few stops. Stay with the group without holding us back. Take pictures and post them on Meetup for AMC photo contest. DOGS okay but you check/obey park regulations. Required Equipment: least 2.0 liters H2O, snacks, phone, printed map, headlamp, coat warm enough for overnight temps, dry base layer, rain gear, hiking poles and this list: https://hikesafe.com/gear-list/essentials.
Lifestyleoutdoors.org

Anthony Wayne Hike, 8 miles (Vigorous)

Registration is required for this activity. Please contact registrar below. We'll start at Anthony Wayne on the Fawn Trail and work our way up to the AT and over to West Mt. shelter and if time allows, up to Black Mt. At least a dozen stars on the map on the section which I call the "miracle mile of views". Bring lunch, plenty of water, bug spray and hiking boots. Drivers should go to the Anthony Wayne parking area. Please arrive at 9:30. NO public trans. NO DOGS Pre-registration is required, so please let me know if you're coming. Thanks! Jay Beilis 201-966-5482 jdb242424@yahoo.com COVID-19 Reminder: This virus is unfortunately still in our midst. All participants must 1) be Covid-free to their knowledge, 2) carry hand sanitizer of at least 60% alcohol, 3) carry face masks and 4) be prepared to practice social distancing. AMC Covid policy requires all participants to comply with CDC outdoor guidelines. https://www.outdoors.org/policies-covid/
