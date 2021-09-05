CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Biloxi, MS

‘Angel gone back to God.’ Coast groups raise money for family of baby shot in police pursuit

By Isabelle Taft
Biloxi Sun Herald
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first time Jeremy Parker saw his newborn nephew in person, the baby was in a casket. La’Mello Parker was only about 3 months old when he was killed after Mississippi law enforcement opened fire on the car driven by his father, Eric Derrell Smith. Smith had left Louisiana after allegedly shooting and killing La’Mello’s mother and her nephew. Officials have not said whose bullet killed the baby.

www.sunherald.com

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Harrison County, MS
Crime & Safety
County
Harrison County, MS
City
Money, MS
City
Biloxi, MS
Biloxi, MS
Crime & Safety
Biloxi, MS
Society
State
Mississippi State
Gulfport, MS
Society
City
Gulfport, MS
State
Louisiana State
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
Gulfport, MS
Crime & Safety
Harrison County, MS
Society
Local
Mississippi Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Ados Mississippi#The Sun Herald#Biloxi Capt#The Biloxi Naacp#Mississippi Ados
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Analysis: Biden's vaccine mandate signals a White House done with persuasion

WASHINGTON, Sept 10 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden and his aides have concluded something in recent weeks: The Mr. Nice Guy approach isn't working. By introducing vast new vaccine mandates he once opposed, Biden is fighting back against what the White House sees as the sabotage of their agenda by a petulant, politically motivated minority.
MLBNBC News

Dodgers' Trevor Bauer to miss rest of season due to MLB sexual assault investigation

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer will miss the rest of the season as Major League Baseball continues its investigation into allegations he sexually assaulted a woman. "Today Mr. Bauer agreed to extend his administrative leave through the playoffs in a measure of good faith and in an effort to minimize any distraction to the Dodgers organization and his teammates," his agents, Jon Fetterolf and Rachel Luba, said in a statement Friday. "He continues to cooperate with the MLB investigation and refute the baseless allegations against him."

Comments / 0

Community Policy