‘Angel gone back to God.’ Coast groups raise money for family of baby shot in police pursuit
The first time Jeremy Parker saw his newborn nephew in person, the baby was in a casket. La’Mello Parker was only about 3 months old when he was killed after Mississippi law enforcement opened fire on the car driven by his father, Eric Derrell Smith. Smith had left Louisiana after allegedly shooting and killing La’Mello’s mother and her nephew. Officials have not said whose bullet killed the baby.www.sunherald.com
Comments / 3