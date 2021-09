Smoke and haze rolled back in in many parts of the Inland Northwest, and even if you didn’t see a drop in air quality you probably noticed the hazy, milky skies on Saturday. Sunday looks to be more of the same as smoke lingers around the region. The worst air quality is going to remain around the L-C valley, Camas Prairie, and Palouse as smoke from fires in Oregon and near Yakima get blown into the area.