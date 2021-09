The Steve Sarkisian era could not have gotten off to a better start, as Texas was firing on all cylinders. Sarkisian led the No. 21 Longhorns into the new season, and his first game as the head coach happened to be against a very good No. 23 Louisiana team that finished 10-1 last season. The Ragin’ Cajuns looked outmatched seemingly all game after they took an early 3-0 lead. The Longhorns took the lead and never turned back winning the game 38-18.