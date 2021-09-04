Area offices, businesses closed Monday  

All federal, state and local governmental offices will be closed on Monday, Sept. 6, in observance of the Labor Day holiday. In keeping with state closure guidelines, the administrative offices of the Mingo County Commission, the Mingo County Courthouse and the Memorial Building Annex will also be closed on Monday, Sept. 6. Along with the county, all the administrative offices of the county’s five municipalities — Delbarton, Gilbert, Kermit, Matewan and Williamson — will be closed for the holiday.