CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mississippi State

Lots of unsung heroes in the play that sparked the comeback

By PARRISH ALFORD Daily Journal
Posted by 
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZTg6J_0bmyBDXE00
Mississippi State wide receiver Lideatrick Griffin takes off on a 70-yard kickoff return that helped spark the Bulldogs' comeback. AP

STARKVILLE – Mississippi State seemed well on its way to an embarrassing season-opening loss when Lideatrick Griffin ignited the rally.

The Bulldogs’ offense hadn’t scored since the first quarter when Griffin’s 70-yard kick return moved the goalline a lot closer.

Louisiana Tech had just extended its lead to 34-14 with 13 minutes, 11 seconds left when Griffin got free down the left side and gave his teammates great field position.

“It turned everybody up and gave us the energy we needed to push toward the win,” wide receiver Jamire Calvin said.

Griffin had 144 total kick return yards on four attempts.

He also had two catches for 29 yards from the line of scrimmage.

The Bulldogs had given up 34-straight points before Griffin’s big return.

MSU coach Mike Leach was not pleased with his team’s execution at many other points in the game. He loved it on that play.

“It was huge,” he said. “It was a full-unit deal. There were great blocks on that to the point I’m curious to see who missed their block that kept him from scoring.”

The return set MSU at the Louisiana Tech 21. Three plays later Jo’quavious Marks scored on a 1-yard run.

Leach said as he watched the return unfold he didn’t see Louisiana Tech players out of position.

“Their coaches might have different ideas on that, but it looked to me like we executed the return really well. There were a lot of blocks and a lot of unsung heroes in that.”

Comments / 0

The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Tupelo, MS
6K+
Followers
386
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
City
Mississippi State, MS
Local
Mississippi Sports
City
Starkville, MS
Local
Mississippi College Sports
Local
Mississippi Football
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Louisiana Tech#Unsung Heroes#American Football#Msu#The Louisiana Tech 21
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Analysis: Biden's vaccine mandate signals a White House done with persuasion

WASHINGTON, Sept 10 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden and his aides have concluded something in recent weeks: The Mr. Nice Guy approach isn't working. By introducing vast new vaccine mandates he once opposed, Biden is fighting back against what the White House sees as the sabotage of their agenda by a petulant, politically motivated minority.
MLBNBC News

Dodgers' Trevor Bauer to miss rest of season due to MLB sexual assault investigation

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer will miss the rest of the season as Major League Baseball continues its investigation into allegations he sexually assaulted a woman. "Today Mr. Bauer agreed to extend his administrative leave through the playoffs in a measure of good faith and in an effort to minimize any distraction to the Dodgers organization and his teammates," his agents, Jon Fetterolf and Rachel Luba, said in a statement Friday. "He continues to cooperate with the MLB investigation and refute the baseless allegations against him."

Comments / 0

Community Policy