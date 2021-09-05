Lots of unsung heroes in the play that sparked the comeback

Mississippi State wide receiver Lideatrick Griffin takes off on a 70-yard kickoff return that helped spark the Bulldogs' comeback. AP

STARKVILLE – Mississippi State seemed well on its way to an embarrassing season-opening loss when Lideatrick Griffin ignited the rally.

The Bulldogs’ offense hadn’t scored since the first quarter when Griffin’s 70-yard kick return moved the goalline a lot closer.

Louisiana Tech had just extended its lead to 34-14 with 13 minutes, 11 seconds left when Griffin got free down the left side and gave his teammates great field position.

“It turned everybody up and gave us the energy we needed to push toward the win,” wide receiver Jamire Calvin said.

Griffin had 144 total kick return yards on four attempts.

He also had two catches for 29 yards from the line of scrimmage.

The Bulldogs had given up 34-straight points before Griffin’s big return.

MSU coach Mike Leach was not pleased with his team’s execution at many other points in the game. He loved it on that play.

“It was huge,” he said. “It was a full-unit deal. There were great blocks on that to the point I’m curious to see who missed their block that kept him from scoring.”

The return set MSU at the Louisiana Tech 21. Three plays later Jo’quavious Marks scored on a 1-yard run.

Leach said as he watched the return unfold he didn’t see Louisiana Tech players out of position.

“Their coaches might have different ideas on that, but it looked to me like we executed the return really well. There were a lot of blocks and a lot of unsung heroes in that.”