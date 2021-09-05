CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

D'Angelo: Same old, same old: Hurricanes routed by a No. 1 team in 44-13 loss to Alabama

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATLANTA — The season could not have started much worse for Miami. Now it’s up to Manny Diaz to convince his team to take any positives it can from a 44-13 beat down against No. 1 Alabama (and there were not many), move on and get ready for the rest of the schedule, one in which the Hurricanes play 11 teams that are more on their talent level. Make that 10, plus Central Connecticut State.

