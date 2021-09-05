CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Five questions facing Detroit Red Wings

NHL
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNedeljkovic's status as No. 1 goalie, creating more offense among unknowns. NHL.com is examining where each team stands in preparation for the 2021-22 regular season, which starts Oct. 12. Today, five questions facing the Detroit Red Wings:. 1. Can Alex Nedeljkovic sustain his success?. Nedeljkovic went 15-5-3 with a 1.90...

www.nhl.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dylan Larkin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nhl Tonight#Nhl Team#The Detroit Red Wings#The Anaheim Ducks#The Red Wings#The Chicago Blackhawks#The New York Islanders#The Washington Capitals#Nhl Draft#The Calder Trophy#The Sweden Hockey League#Shl Defenseman#Canadiens
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Detroit Red Wings
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NHLThe Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Bruins, Red Wings, Penguins, Blues, Maple Leafs…

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, Boston Bruins’ goaltender Tuukka Rask offers an update on his health after surgery. Meanwhile, Valtteri Filppula has left the Detroit Red Wings organization and signed in Switzerland. The Pittsburgh Penguins are trying to fill a hole on their blue line and the St. Louis Blues are still actively trying to trade Vladimir Tarasenko. Finally, did GM Kyle Dubas put his job on the line with his recent comments?
NHLchatsports.com

Red Wings: Petruzzelli To Toronto Makes Things Interesting

DETROIT, MI - AUGUST 02: Keith Petruzzelli #35 of the USA follows the play against Sweden during a World Jr. Summer Showcase game at USA Hockey Arena on August 2, 2017 in Plymouth, Michigan. The USA defeated Sweden 3-2. (Photo by Dave Reginek/Getty Images) *** Local Caption *** Keith Petruzzelli.
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Red Wings Weekly Review: Pettersson, Yzerman & Blashill

There has been considerable debate about the Detroit Red Wings giving an offer sheet to Elias Pettersson. They don’t happen often and when they do, does it draw a lot of attention. Yesterday this happened:. The kicker–they offered a $20 signing bonus–which happens to be Sebastian Aho’s number. This is...
NHLwingingitinmotown.com

Red Wings: Potential departures after 2021-22

This offseason has been nothing short of eventful for the Red Wings. From new arrivals to sad departures, change has been the name of the game this summer. In a matter of 48 hours, the goaltending pool went from a question mark to an exclamation point as Alex Nedeljkovic and Sebastian Cossa entered the fold. With Valtteri Filppula signing in Switzerland and Darren Helm leaving for Colorado, the last bastions of the 2008 Cup run have all departed.
NHLchatsports.com

Red Wings unveil roster for 2021 NHL Prospect Tournament

The 2021 NHL Prospect Tournament is set to drop the puck next week in Traverse City, and the Detroit Red Wings will be well-represented with a handful of first-round picks. The team released the roster Wednesday afternoon:. The tournament will return to Centre Ice from Thusday, Sept. 16 to Monday,...
NHLClickOnDetroit.com

Dear Red Wings 2021-22 pre-season poll: 10 questions before puck-drop

The Detroit Red Wings start training camp at the end of September. The preseason will start Sept. 29 against the Blackhawks in Chicago. The first preseason game at Little Caesars Arena is Sept. 30 against the Buffalo Sabres. I have posted the full preseason schedule below the poll. Detroit is...
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Red Wings: Predicting the Future of Detroit’s Upcoming UFAs

The Detroit Red Wings next offseason is shaping up to be another busy one, as there are 20 players set to become UFAs or RFAs at the end of the season. Let’s take a (very) early look at the futures of Detroit’s UFAs. The Griffins Players. The non-roster players for...
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Red Wings: It’s a Make or Break Year for DeKeyser

Danny DeKeyser enters 2021-22 with a shot to rebound from a season affected by a nagging injury. With just one year left on contract with the Detroit Red Wings, his performance this year will determine his future with the organization. Rebounding From Injury. Last season was DeKeyser’s first back from...
NHLchatsports.com

How Detroit Red Wings shape up two weeks from start of training camp

The Detroit Red Wings are two weeks out from the start of training camp, their ice time booked for Traverse City as has been tradition since 1997. They weren’t able to go in 2020, of course, because of COVID-19. This year’s event runs about a week later than normal, with a golf outing Sept. 22 and practices/scrimmages Sept. 23-28. Their exhibition season begins Sept. 29 with a game at the Chicago Blackhawks and runs through Oct. 9. The home opener is Oct. 14 against the Tampa Bay Lightning.
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Talking Red Wings Hockey with the Grind Line Podcast

The Detroit Red Wings community has a number of voices and as we’ve been trying to do during our weekly reviews, showcasing those voices either through the written, word video or audio. Another pretty prominent voice is the Grind Line Podcast, which is composed of Greg, Ryan, and Tyler who...
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Detroit Red Wings: Lucas Raymond starting in the AHL makes sense

The Detroit Red Wings are working towards training camp, which means the prospect buzz will continue to pick up. One of the prospects to keep an eye on is Lucas Raymond, the team’s first-round pick in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft. The fourth overall pick from last year is heading...
NHLchatsports.com

Detroit Red Wings: Who are the All-Time Top Scoring Forwards

Sep 23, 2017; Detroit, MI, USA; Detroit Red Wings fans walk by the statue of Gordie Howe prior to the start of the Red Wings preseason game against the Boston Bruins at the new Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Diane Weiss-USA TODAY Sports. In their history, the Detroit Red Wings...
NHLFear The Fin

2021-22 Detroit Red Wings Preview: Almost out of a rebuild?

The Detroit Red Wings and the word “rebuild” go hand in hand. But after a better-than-expected year, filled with General Manager Steve Yzerman working his magic on trades and the 2021 NHL Entry Draft, the question isn’t how bad the Red Wings are going to be next year: it’s how good are they going to be?
NHLchatsports.com

Will the Red Wings Exceed Their Projected Point Total?

GLENDALE, AZ - JANUARY 14: Head coach Jeff Blashill of the Detroit Red Wings watches from the bench during the NHL game against the Arizona Coyotes at Gila River Arena on January 14, 2016 in Glendale, Arizona. The Red Wings defeated the Coyotes 3-2 in overtime. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
NHLDetroit Free Press

Detroit Red Wings sign forward Carter Rowney to add depth, defensive presence

The Detroit Red Wings announced Thursday they have signed forward Carter Rowney to a one-year deal. The team did not disclose financial terms, but multiple outlets report the deal is worth $825,000. Rowney, 32, is known for his defensive skill and ability on the penalty kill. He has a career...
NHLMLive.com

Red Wings mailbag: Who is poised for a breakout season?

The Detroit Red Wings’ leaders produced only 11 goals and 26 points, paltry totals even in an abbreviated 56-game season. They have many players with a lot of room for improvement. Who is most likely to rebound in 2021-22? That was among the questions from MLive readers in this week’s...
NHLNHL

Red Wings Reset: 2021-22 goaltender breakdown

DETROIT -- On July 22, the day before the 2021 NHL Entry Draft, Detroit Red Wings executive vice president and general manager Steve Yzerman got the offseason goalie carousel started with a trade that surprised the hockey world. The Red Wings acquired 25-year-old goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic from the Carolina Hurricanes...
NHLPosted by
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Red Wings agree to terms with free agent C Carter Rowney

According to the Detroit Red Wings, they have agreed to terms on a one-year contract with free-agent C Carter Rowney. Rowney, 32, was limited to 19 games with the Anaheim Ducks in 2020-21 due to injury, recording six points (0-6-6) and two penalty minutes. Rowney was coming off his two most productive NHL campaigns prior to last season, totaling 20 points (7-13-20) in 62 games with Anaheim in 2018-19 and nearly matching that the following year with 19 points (8-11-19) in 71 games in 2019-20. The 6-foot-1, 208-pound forward has skated in 223 NHL games since 2016-17 with the Pittsburgh Penguins and Ducks, totaling 57 points (20-37-57) and 36 penalty minutes. Rowney also won a Stanley Cup championship with the Penguins as a rookie in 2016-17, chipping in seven points (3-4-7) in 27 regular-season games and adding three points (0-3-3) in 20 postseason contests.

Comments / 0

Community Policy