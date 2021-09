Act 2 of Hardspace: Shipbreaker's campaign arrived this week, and finally gives your space salvagers a place to put their feet up after a long shift at the orbital junkyard. The Admin Oversight update heralds the next arc of the game's surprisingly heartfelt campaign added back in May. Running through ranks 8 to 18, the arc introduces the Administrator, who's come to investigate all this chatter about unionisation among the workers. You've also picked up a side project repairing an unsanctioned old ship (an Armadillo Utility Rig) to escape your dead-end job, and it'd be a shame if any management types caught wind of it.