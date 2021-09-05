Flood Warning issued for Neosho by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-05 17:51:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-06 21:51:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive into flooded areas or go around barricades. Nearly two feet of water will carry most vehicles away. Turn around, don`t drown. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. Target Area: Neosho The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Kansas Neosho River near Chanute affecting Allen and Neosho Counties. Neosho River near Parsons affecting Neosho and Labette Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Kansas Neosho River near Erie affecting Neosho County. Neosho River at Oswego affecting Cherokee and Labette Counties. The Flood Warning is now in effect until late Monday evening The Flood Warning continues for the Neosho River near Erie. * From Sunday afternoon to late Monday evening. * At 8:15 PM CDT Saturday the stage was 19.2 feet. * Flood stage is 29.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage tomorrow afternoon to a crest of 30.3 feet early Monday morning. It will then fall below flood stage late Monday morning. * Impact...At 29.0 feet, Expect flooding of lowlands along the vicinity of the river. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Neosho River Erie 29.0 19.2 Sat 8 pm CDT 29.4 24.7 14.6