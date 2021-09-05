Flood Warning issued for Essex, Morris, Passaic by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-05 03:24:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-05 15:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Essex; Morris; Passaic The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in New Jersey Passaic River At Millington affecting Morris and Somerset Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in New Jersey Passaic River At Little Falls affecting Essex and Passaic Counties. Passaic River Above Singac affecting Morris, Essex, and Passaic Counties. Passaic River At Pine Brook affecting Morris, Essex, and Passaic Counties. Passaic River At Chatham affecting Morris and Somerset Counties. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Passaic River At Pine Brook. * Until further notice. * At 2:15 AM EDT Sunday the stage was 21.2 feet. * Flood stage is 19.0 feet. * Major flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 2:15 AM EDT Sunday was 21.6 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 20.0 feet Tuesday evening. * Impact...At 19.0 feet, Street flooding begins in Fairfield including Camp Lane Road. Two Bridges Road is closed going into Lincoln Park and Wayne. * Impact...At 19.5 feet, Horseneck Road in Fairfield is subject to flooding and closures. * Impact...At 20.0 feet, Eagle Rock Avenue in Roseland is subject to flooding. Camp Lane Road, River Edge Drive and Broadway Lane in Fairfield are flooded. Stewart Place is closed. * Impact...At 20.5 feet, Bloomfield Avenue in West Caldwell floods. Matt Drive, Brook Street and Oak Road in Fairfield are flooded and subject to closures. * Impact...At 21.0 feet, Widespread flooding in Fairfield, including Bloomfield Avenue. Residences between Route 80 and Route 46 flood. Route 46 East in Wayne is shut down. Commercial properties on Bloomfield Avenue in West Caldwell are flooded. * Impact...At 22.0 feet, Flooding stretches up to the southern portions on Montville. Lower Hook Mountain Road is subject to closures. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 21.1 feet on 10/21/1996. Fld Observed Forecasts (2 am EDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Mon Tue Wed Passaic River Pine Brook 19.0 21.2 Sun 2 am EDT 20.7 20.2 MSG