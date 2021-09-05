CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morris County, NJ

Flood Warning issued for Morris, Somerset by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-04 21:32:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-05 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/phi. NJC027-035-051200- /O.EXT.KPHI.FL.W.0064.000000T0000Z-210905T1200Z/ /MILN4.1.ER.210902T0111Z.210902T1645Z.210905T0600Z.NO/ 932 PM EDT Sat Sep 4 2021 ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until tomorrow morning... The Flood Warning continues for the Passaic River At Millington. * Until Sunday morning. * At 8:30 PM EDT Saturday the stage was 8.1 feet. * Flood stage is 8.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 PM EDT Saturday was 8.7 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage just after midnight tonight and continue falling to 6.4 feet Tuesday evening. * Impact...At 7.0 feet, Backyards floods along Madison Street in Long Hill Township due to backwater. * Impact...At 7.5 feet, Flooding along Morristown Road in the Gillette section on Long Hill Township. Flooding along Warren Avenue in the Striling Section of Long Hill Township. Both due to backwater. * Impact...At 8.0 feet, Bungalow Terrace in Millington begins to flood. Lord Sterling Road in Millington begins to flood. Parking lots along Valley Road in Long Hill Township begin to flood. * Impact...At 8.5 feet, Commercial properties along Valley Road in Long Hill Township begin to flood. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 8.1 feet on 11/09/1972. Target Area: Morris; Somerset The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in New Jersey Passaic River At Little Falls affecting Essex and Passaic Counties. Passaic River Above Singac affecting Morris, Essex, and Passaic Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in New Jersey Passaic River At Millington affecting Morris and Somerset Counties. Passaic River At Chatham affecting Morris and Somerset Counties. Passaic River At Pine Brook affecting Morris, Essex, and Passaic Counties. For the Passaic River...including Millington, Chatham, Pine Brook, Singac, Little Falls...flooding is ongoing. Fld Observed Forecasts (8 pm EDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Passaic River Millington 8.0 8.1 Sat 8 pm EDT 7.5 6.9 6.4

