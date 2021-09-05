Flood Warning issued for Cherokee, Labette by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-06 17:30:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-08 01:25:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive into flooded areas or go around barricades. Nearly two feet of water will carry most vehicles away. Turn around, don`t drown. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. Target Area: Cherokee; Labette The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Kansas Neosho River near Chanute affecting Allen and Neosho Counties. Neosho River near Parsons affecting Neosho and Labette Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Kansas Neosho River near Erie affecting Neosho County. Neosho River at Oswego affecting Cherokee and Labette Counties. The Flood Warning is now in effect until early Wednesday morning The Flood Warning continues for the Neosho River at Oswego. * From Monday afternoon to early Wednesday morning. * At 8:00 PM CDT Saturday the stage was 6.8 feet. * Flood stage is 17.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage Monday afternoon to a crest of 17.6 feet early Tuesday morning. It will then fall below flood stage Tuesday morning. * Impact...At 17.0 feet, The left bank begins to overflow and floods agricultural fields. Also the dirt county road, 13000 Road, along the north side of the river bank starts to flood at 1.5 miles downstream of gage site where the bridge crosses Lightning Creek. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Neosho River Oswego 17.0 5.5 Sat 7 am CDT 10.8 17.1 13.5