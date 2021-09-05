Flood Warning issued for Labette, Neosho by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-06 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-07 11:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive into flooded areas or go around barricades. Nearly two feet of water will carry most vehicles away. Turn around, don`t drown. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. Target Area: Labette; Neosho The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Kansas Neosho River near Chanute affecting Allen and Neosho Counties. Neosho River near Parsons affecting Neosho and Labette Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Kansas Neosho River near Erie affecting Neosho County. Neosho River at Oswego affecting Cherokee and Labette Counties. The Flood Warning is now in effect until late Tuesday morning The Flood Warning continues for the Neosho River near Parsons. * From Monday morning to late Tuesday morning. * At 7:00 PM CDT Saturday the stage was 7.1 feet. * Flood stage is 21.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late Monday morning to a crest of 21.2 feet Monday evening. It will then fall below flood stage late Monday evening. * Impact...At 21.0 feet, Significant flooding of the flood plain begins to occur affecting agricultural fields. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Neosho River Parsons 21.0 7.1 Sat 7 pm CDT 18.0 21.2 13.7