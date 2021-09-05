CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allen County, KS

Flood Warning issued for Allen, Neosho by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-04 20:32:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-06 09:21:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive into flooded areas or go around barricades. Nearly two feet of water will carry most vehicles away. Turn around, don`t drown. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. Target Area: Allen; Neosho The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Kansas Neosho River near Chanute affecting Allen and Neosho Counties. Neosho River near Parsons affecting Neosho and Labette Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Kansas Neosho River near Erie affecting Neosho County. Neosho River at Oswego affecting Cherokee and Labette Counties. The Flood Warning is now in effect until late Monday morning The Flood Warning continues for the Neosho River near Chanute. * Until late Monday morning. * At 7:30 PM CDT Saturday the stage was 20.9 feet. * Flood stage is 23.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late this evening to a crest of 28.3 feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage late tomorrow evening. * Impact...At 28.5 feet, Flood waters may flow across old Highway 169 north of Chanute. Agricultural flooding will also occur. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Neosho River Chanute 23.0 20.9 Sat 7 pm CDT 25.0 12.1 10.8

Comments / 0

