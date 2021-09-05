CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morris County, NJ

Flood Warning issued for Morris, Somerset by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-05 03:24:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-06 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Morris; Somerset The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in New Jersey Passaic River At Millington affecting Morris and Somerset Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in New Jersey Passaic River At Little Falls affecting Essex and Passaic Counties. Passaic River Above Singac affecting Morris, Essex, and Passaic Counties. Passaic River At Pine Brook affecting Morris, Essex, and Passaic Counties. Passaic River At Chatham affecting Morris and Somerset Counties. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Passaic River At Chatham. * Until Monday evening. * At 2:15 AM EDT Sunday the stage was 6.9 feet. * Flood stage is 6.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 2:15 AM EDT Sunday was 7.2 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage tomorrow afternoon and continue falling to 5.5 feet Tuesday evening. * Impact...At 5.5 feet, Open areas adjacent to the Passaic River flood in New Providence, Chatham Township, and Berkley Heights. * Impact...At 6.0 feet, Portions of the Shepard Kolluck Park in Chatham floods. River Road by Henry Drive is subject to closures. * Impact...At 6.5 feet, The Central and Bridge Avenue bridges in Chatham Township are subject to closures. Edgewood Road is closed. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 6.9 feet on 06/05/1992. Fld Observed Forecasts (2 am EDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Mon Tue Wed Passaic River Chatham 6.0 6.9 Sun 2 am EDT 6.3 5.8 MSG

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

