Atlanta Housing Seeking Developer for Mixed-Use, Affordable Development for Civic Center Site
Atlanta Housing (formerly the Atlanta Housing Authority) has released a detailed Request Qualifications (RFQ) to redevelop the site of the Boisfeuillet Jones Atlanta Civic Center in Atlanta’s Old Fourth Ward. The RFQ stipulates that the project would retain the existing Performing Arts Center, Civic Plaza and at least a portion of the Exhibition Hall while developing the remainder of the site into a mixed-use, partially affordable development.whatnowatlanta.com
