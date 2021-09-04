CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta Housing Seeking Developer for Mixed-Use, Affordable Development for Civic Center Site

Cover picture for the articleAtlanta Housing (formerly the Atlanta Housing Authority) has released a detailed Request Qualifications (RFQ) to redevelop the site of the Boisfeuillet Jones Atlanta Civic Center in Atlanta’s Old Fourth Ward. The RFQ stipulates that the project would retain the existing Performing Arts Center, Civic Plaza and at least a portion of the Exhibition Hall while developing the remainder of the site into a mixed-use, partially affordable development.

#Affordable Housing#Atlanta Housing#Rfq#Performing Arts Center#Buttermilk Bottom#African American#The Civic Center#The Atlanta Opera#The Housing Authority#Rfp
