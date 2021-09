CHAMPAIGN — Blazing sun and oven-like August temperatures Saturday did little to deter Illinois football fans anxious to get back to their annual rite of fall. “Man, I missed it. I love tailgating,” said James “Big Game” Oliver of Champaign, who showed up to a tailgate site in Grange Grove in the shadow of Memorial Stadium hours before the Illini defeated Nebraska 30-22 in their season opener. “It’s about being with friends, rooting for Illinois and just having a blast. It ain’t all about the drinking. I’m just here to have fun.”