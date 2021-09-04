Men's Golf Opens Year at Island Resort Intercollegiate
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio - The Bowling Green men's golf team opens its fall competition at the Island Resort Intercollegiate, hosted by South Dakota State. The two-day, 54-hole event will be held at the Sage Run Golf Course in Michigan's Upper Peninsula. Scoring will be five players, count the four lowest scores, with a 10-team field. Selected teams will be allowed individuals, including Bowling Green -- who will have one. The course is scheduled to be set up as a par 72 at 7,375 yards (black tees).bgsufalcons.com
