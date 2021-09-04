CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Regents blast Grinnell in opener behind record day from Jaelen Ray

By David Greenberg
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROCKFORD, Ill. – The Rockford University football team (1-0) beat Grinnell College (0-1) in convincing fashion in a very strong week one performance. There would be a record broken and a few other statistics just missing the top spot on the all-time records list once all was said and done. Starting right away in the first quarter, the Regents put up two touchdowns, and finished the half with 3, shutting out Grinnell. They would go on to score 4 more touchdowns in the second half, giving up 2 touchdowns in the 4th quarter when the game was easily in hand. The Regents would leave the field victorious, 48-13.

