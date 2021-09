After two weeks of the high school football season, some key teams are already starting to rise to the top of their classes, even if they face tough challenges this week. Class A: No. 8 North Platte (2-0) at Kearney (1-1), 7 p.m. Friday: North Platte’s Vince Genatone has easily been one of the state’s best players over the first two games, with 29 tackles and four rushing touchdowns so far. The Bulldogs have scarcely had to throw the ball in wins over Aurora and Fremont, with 87 rushing attempts compared to five passes so far. After a pair of close games against Grand Island and Omaha Burke, Kearney should keep this one competitive, too.