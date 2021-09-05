CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Buffalo, NY

September 11 tribute outside Kleinhans

Posted by 
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PNJji_0bmy8I1100

The nation is getting ready to mark 20 years since the September 11 terrorist attacks.

A special tribute to honor the victims of 9/11 is now on display outside Kleinhans Music Hall in Buffalo.

Each flag represents one of the lives that was lost on that terrible day in American history, when planes crashed into the twin towers of the World Trade Center, The Pentagon, and a field in rural Pennsylvania.

This leads up to a special memorial concert by the Buffalo Philharmonic, which will take place on September 11.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
WKBW 7 News Buffalo

WKBW 7 News Buffalo

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Buffalo, New York news and weather from WKBW 7 News Buffalo, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Buffalo, NY
Society
State
Pennsylvania State
Buffalo, NY
Government
City
Buffalo, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American#The World Trade Center#The Buffalo Philharmonic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy