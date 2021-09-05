CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Golf

Cantlay has 2-shot lead and $15 million payoff in sight

By Associated Press
Posted by 
Fox News
Fox News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePatrick Cantlay picked up his last birdie when he was least expecting it Saturday in the Tour Championship, and it felt like it was worth more than just one extra shot. Clinging to a one-shot lead over Jon Rahm, he went from the right rough to the first of two bunkers fronting the 18th green with the pin tucked behind the second one. Cantlay safely blasted out to 25 feet and made it for a 3-under 67 to lead by two.

www.foxnews.com

Comments / 1

Fox News

Fox News

566K+
Followers
115K+
Post
520M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fedex Cup#Pga Tour#Bmw Championship#Californian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Golfchatsports.com

Patrick Cantlay putts way to 63; one off the lead at BMW Championship

Through the fog of Bryson DeChambeau's second-round 60 at the BMW Championship was Patrick Cantlay putting his way to a 63, his lowest score on the PGA Tour since February at Pebble Beach. After shooting a 66 in Round 1, Cantlay, who's looking for his first win since The Memorial...
Golfwhopam.com

Cantlay continues to lead, Thomas fourth at Tour Championship

Patrick Cantlay leads through two rounds of the Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club outside of Atlanta. Cantlay is at 17 under and leads Jon Rahm by one shot, Bryson DeChambeau is third at 11 under and Louisville area native Justin Thomas is fourth at 10 under. Third round play takes place Saturday.
GolfSun-Journal

Golf roundup: Cantlay takes 2-stroke lead into final round

ATLANTA — Patrick Cantlay finished with a 25-foot birdie putt that gave him a two-shot lead over Jon Rahm in the Tour Championship on Saturday and set the stage for a sprint to the $15 million prize. Cantlay’s final birdie allowed him to finish strong after a wobbly four-hole stretch...
GolfArkansas Online

Cantlay's edge stays at 2 shots

ATLANTA -- Patrick Cantlay met his goal in the first round of the Tour Championship on Thursday, and it had nothing to do with the score on his card or the size of his lead. As the top seed in the FedEx Cup, he started with a two-shot lead over Tony Finau before even hitting a shot. He finished the warm, breezy day at East Lake at 3-under 67 with a two-shot lead over Jon Rahm.
Golfcalgolfnews.com

Cantlay Beats Rahm by 1 Shot in Tour Championship, Claims FedEx Cup

Patrick Cantlay led virtually wire-to-wire, but it still came down to his final shot. The fourth-ranked Cantlay tapped in for a closing birdie to cap a 1-under-par 69 and claim one-stroke victory over top-ranked Jon Rahm of Spain in the Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta. By...
GolfFlorida Times-Union

Multiple victories or one major? PGA Tour members have to decided between Patrick Cantlay, Jon Rahm

The PGA Tour player of the year race should once again be an issue of whether one major championship trumps multiple PGA Tour titles -- even if one of them is the FedEx Cup. Ballots went out to the Tour membership this week for player of the year and rookie of the year voting. The nominees for the Jack Nicklaus Award as the Tour player of the year (picked by the Players Advisory Council and the four player-directors on the Tour Policy Board) are Patrick Cantlay, who won four times and held off Jon Rahm to win the FedEx Cup at East Lake last week; Rahm, the U.S. Open champion who led the Tour in scoring average and top-10s; Bryson DeChambeau, who won the fall 2020 U.S. Open and the Arnold Palmer Invitational; Open champion Collin Morikawa and two-time winner Harris English of St. Simons Island, Ga.
GolfGolf.com

5 surprising players who lost their PGA Tour cards on Sunday

The Wyndham Championship, the last event of the PGA Tour regular season, has long been the last opportunity for pros to play their way into the lucrative FedEx Cup Playoffs and secure PGA Tour cards for the next season. It’s full of both triumph and heartbreak. The top 125 players...
GolfPosted by
The Spun

Paige Spiranac Has A Blunt Message For The PGA Tour

Earlier today, the PGA Tour announced it would be banning fans who yell “Brooksie” toward Bryson DeChambeau when he’s on the course. DeChambeau has expressed his displeasure with this heckling, given the mutual animosity between him and Brooks Koepka. You can count golf social media personality and PointsBet contributor Paige...
GolfPosted by
The Spun

Golf World Reacts To Significant Tiger Woods News

Tiger Woods has been keeping things pretty close to the vest in regards to his recovery and his future in the sport. The 15-time major champion was in a serious car accident in Southern California in late February. He’s since undergone multiple surgeries and months of rehab. This week, the...
GolfGolf Channel

Rory McIlroy crashes Steve Stricker's Team USA Ryder Cup dinner

ATLANTA – U.S. Ryder Cup captain Steve Stricker made the rounds on Wednesday at the Tour Championship talking with potential picks and meeting with the six players who had already qualified for his team. Stricker hosted a team dinner on Wednesday and according to the players who attended – Bryson...
GolfGolf.com

Amanda Balionis says this player is her favorite to interview

CBS Sports broadcaster Amanda Balionis is now in her fourth year on the job for the network’s golf and football coverage. The 35-year-old’s charisma, astute interviewing skills and easy rapport with players have quickly made her one of the game’s biggest media stars. While Balionis is responsible for conducting dozens...

Comments / 0

Community Policy