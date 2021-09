Evergrande’s $300bn debt pile in focus as shares slump further. China continues to clamp down on the online gaming market. The share price of China’s second-largest property development company, Evergrande, slumped further today on increased fears that the company’s estimated $300bn debt pile may not be serviceable. The company’s debt rating has been slashed further this week by two of the major rating agencies. This week Fitch cut Evergrande’s rating to CC from CCC+, saying that the downgrade ‘reflects our view that a default of some kind appears probable’, while Moody’s cut the property developer’s corporate rating to C. Moody’s definition of obligations rated C ‘are the lowest rated and are typically in default, with little prospect for recovery of principal and interest’.