Gadgets to help you sleep better: Do they work?

I don’t know if you’re as up-to-date on Beyoncé news as I (always) am, but recently, the only news alert I’ve been getting is that Beyoncé has insomnia, a common sleep disorder in which you experience persistent problems falling and staying asleep. The original source: the September issue of Harper’s Bazaar, in which Queen Bey graced us on the cover and with a headline-making quote in the interview that stated, “I’ve personally struggled with insomnia from touring for more than half of my life.” While I’m not surprised that Beyonce’s health habits became news-worthy across platforms like People, Insider, and Yahoo! News (I mean, when she mentioned she was vegan, the whole world gave up dairy), I was surprised how many people resonated with not getting enough sleep.