Cumberland County, TN

Officer-involved shooting on I-40 in Cumberland Co. under investigation

By Luke Stone
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
 6 days ago
TBI agents are investigating an officer-involved shooting that took place on Interstate 40 in Cumberland County Saturday afternoon.

According to a report from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, around 2:30 p.m. Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers attempted to stop a driver on I-40 in Cumberland County who was the subject of a BOLO (Be On The Lookout) out of Kentucky.

Officers began pursuit after the man refused to pull over.

He took Exit 329 and ran off into a nearby field and reportedly returned to the roadway in attempt to get back on the interstate. While doing so, he hit a deputy's vehicle head-on.

The crash injured the deputy and forced the driver's car off the road into an embankment. That deputy was eventually airlifted to a local hospital.

Troopers approached the vehicle and the situation escalated.

The TBI says for reasons still under investigation, a trooper fired shots and hit the driver. He was airlifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

TBI agents are still working to determine the series of events leading up to the shooting, including collecting evidence and conducting interviews.

However, they made it clear that the decision to determine whether or not the shooting was justified rests with the District Attorney General requesting TBI's involvement.

No names involved have been released at this time. NewsChannel 5 will keep you updated as we learn more information.

NewsChannel 5 WTVF

NewsChannel 5 WTVF

Read the latest Nashville, Tennessee news and weather from NewsChannel 5 WTVF, updated throughout the day.

