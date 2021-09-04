CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lincoln, NE

Lincoln Transportation and Utilities invites public to flood mitigation meeting

By Lincoln Journal Star
Norfolk Daily News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Lincoln Transportation and Utilities department will hold a virtual public meeting focused on flood mitigation. The meeting, held from 6-7 p.m. on Sept. 8, will cover the Flood Mitigation Master Plan, which aims to reduce risks for human safety, properties, businesses and the environment that future floods may bring. The plan includes input from the state and federal government as well as the community.

norfolkdailynews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Traffic
Lincoln, NE
Traffic
Lincoln, NE
Government
Local
Nebraska Government
City
Lincoln, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flood Mitigation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Analysis: Biden's vaccine mandate signals a White House done with persuasion

WASHINGTON, Sept 10 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden and his aides have concluded something in recent weeks: The Mr. Nice Guy approach isn't working. By introducing vast new vaccine mandates he once opposed, Biden is fighting back against what the White House sees as the sabotage of their agenda by a petulant, politically motivated minority.
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

How Gavin Newsom fought back against the recall

In the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, no governor in America moved faster to close down schools, restrict businesses and order his own constituents into a long and painful lockdown than did California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D). Newsom’s steps, at times taken ahead of public health advice issued by...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

CDC: Unvaccinated 11 times more likely to die from COVID-19

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced results from a study Friday that found unvaccinated individuals were 11 times more likely to die from COVID-19 than fully vaccinated people. The research, spanning more than 600,000 people in 13 jurisdictions, also determined that unvaccinated populations were over 10 times...
MLBFox News

Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer's leave extended through the 2021 season

Trevor Bauer’s administrative leave from the Los Angeles Dodgers was extended through the end of the season under an agreement reached Friday between MLB and the players union. Bauer has not pitched since he was accused of choking a woman unconscious and allegedly punching her several times during two consensual...

Comments / 0

Community Policy