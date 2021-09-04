Lincoln Transportation and Utilities invites public to flood mitigation meeting
The Lincoln Transportation and Utilities department will hold a virtual public meeting focused on flood mitigation. The meeting, held from 6-7 p.m. on Sept. 8, will cover the Flood Mitigation Master Plan, which aims to reduce risks for human safety, properties, businesses and the environment that future floods may bring. The plan includes input from the state and federal government as well as the community.norfolkdailynews.com
