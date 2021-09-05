CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Southern Arizona authors tackle mystery, history, the arts and culture

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Deadly Peril” By Bonnie Edwards. Deadly Press. $12.95. Kindle $2.99. Life is rarely dull for Tucson Police Department Det. Tec Hoffman and his law enforcement team — there are more than enough miscreants in the Old Pueblo to keep them on the go. This newest title in author Bonnie Edwards’ “Peril” series opens with a puzzling homicide near the University of Arizona that has left the heir of a pecan plantation dead. But before Tec can really wrap his arms around the case, he’s distracted by upheaval in his own life, in the form of a bitter ex-girlfriend with revenge on her mind, a hypodermic in her hand, and evil designs on Tec’s fiancée and his 10-year-old son. That adds up to two distinct plots, and Tec is the through line, so perhaps you can forgive him for not putting two and two together about his crazy ex-girlfriend a little more quickly than he does, despite what appears to be some compelling history between them. No matter. His hands are full after all, and she is entertainingly malevolent. Edwards, who makes her home in Tucson, embraces the Arizona setting and spices up the narrative with plenty of local landmarks. This is the sixth title in her “Peril” thriller series.

