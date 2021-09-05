The Miz reaches a huge milestone in his WWE career

Alexa Bliss did not appear on WWE Raw, after she wrapped up her feud with Eva Marie a week ago. It’s unclear why Bliss was removed from the show. Alexa Bliss has really been through a ton ever since Bray Wyatt was let go by WWE. As many know, the entire Fiend gimmick was started with Bray with Alexa Bliss joining into the darkness later on. As time went on, Alexa then seemed to take control as Bray Wyatt was hardly on TV. When Bray reached the point of no return and was let go, Alexa Bliss was then the new ‘Fiend’. Fans trashed Alexa for some time and they seemingly haven’t stopped yet….WWE Smackdown Forced To Leave FOX?