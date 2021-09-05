The Miz reaches a huge milestone in his WWE career
The Miz has over time become one of the most highly regarded and hated WWE Superstars in the entire pro-wrestling world. Gone quietly in the rings of the McMahon company and then slowly grown both as a single and as a couple, the former TV broadcasting talent of MTV America, has become a full-fledged Superstar, managing to hold two WWE world titles in the tour of two distinct kingdoms, long apart from each other.www.wrestling-world.com
