CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

The Miz reaches a huge milestone in his WWE career

By SIMONE BRUGNOLI
Posted by 
Wrestling World
Wrestling World
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Miz has over time become one of the most highly regarded and hated WWE Superstars in the entire pro-wrestling world. Gone quietly in the rings of the McMahon company and then slowly grown both as a single and as a couple, the former TV broadcasting talent of MTV America, has become a full-fledged Superstar, managing to hold two WWE world titles in the tour of two distinct kingdoms, long apart from each other.

www.wrestling-world.com

Comments / 2

Wrestling World

Wrestling World

17K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Wrestling World is a portal dedicated to everything about the sport of wrestling. We strive to provide our readers with daily news updates from around the wrestling world. Our staff works tirelessly every day to make Wrestling World the number one wrestling destination in the world.

 https://www.wrestling-world.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Miz
Person
William Regal
Person
Roddy Piper
Person
The Miz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wwe Smackdown#Tv Broadcasting#Combat#Wwe Superstars#Bank#Sports Illustrated#Wwe Smackdown#Intercontinental
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Is WWE Diva Quitting After Surprise Pregnancy?

WWE star couple Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae recently announced that they are set to become parents. They have been congratulated by several figures of the wrestling world. Candice LeRae breaks her silence on possible absence due to pregnancy. Candice and Johnny are expecting their baby to arrive in February...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Alexa Bliss ‘Removed’ From WWE Raw

Alexa Bliss did not appear on WWE Raw, after she wrapped up her feud with Eva Marie a week ago. It’s unclear why Bliss was removed from the show. Alexa Bliss has really been through a ton ever since Bray Wyatt was let go by WWE. As many know, the entire Fiend gimmick was started with Bray with Alexa Bliss joining into the darkness later on. As time went on, Alexa then seemed to take control as Bray Wyatt was hardly on TV. When Bray reached the point of no return and was let go, Alexa Bliss was then the new ‘Fiend’. Fans trashed Alexa for some time and they seemingly haven’t stopped yet….WWE Smackdown Forced To Leave FOX?
WWE411mania.com

Triple H Undergoes Heart Procedure After ‘Cardiac Event’, WWE Provides Health Update

WWE has issued a statement noting that Executive Vice President, Global Talent Strategy & Development Paul “Triple H” Levesque underwent a successful procedure last week at Yale New Haven Hospital after he experienced a “cardiac event.” The event was caused by a genetic heart issue, and per the announcement, he’s expected to make a full recovery (See below).
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Triple H Last Photo Before Health Emergency Leaks

Paul “Triple H” Levesque currently serves as the WWE’s Executive Vice President of Global Talent Strategy & Development while also overseeing WWE’s NXT brand and performance center. It was recently revealed by WWE on Wednesday that the former 14 time World Champion underwent a medical procedure after cardiac event. According to the statement, Levesque is expected to make a full recovery. Triple H ‘removed’ this big name from NXT.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Vince McMahon Rehires Two Fired WWE Stars

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon has reportedly brought back Molly Holly and Shawn Daivari as the full time backstage producers. It turns out he decided to fill up the backstage with talented veterans in producer roles. They have officially added two more on a full-time basis. The former WWE star Molly Holly had already started learning about the backstage duties after her WWE Hall of Fame induction, and she has worked backstage for both brands in recent memory.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Sasha Banks Bad Medical Update Revealed

Sasha Banks has not been on WWE television since the build-up to SummerSlam, an event that she ultimately missed. This has left the WWE Universe and sports entertainment fans wondering when ‘The Boss’ will be back in town? Here is why Sasha Banks is ‘struggling’ during her WWE hiatus. In...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

WWE Diva Pregnant With Top Star’s Baby

Candice LeRae is pregnant with Johnny Gargano’s baby! See the photo below. As many of our readers are well aware of, WWE basically gave away stars so that AEW could take them. Heck, even Vince McMahon stated that maybe WWE could help out AEW by cutting their roster down a ton. As it seems, AEW are doing very well with their roster that hosts many former WWE stars and will continue to host such as 90-day clauses start to dwindle down. Now, just who could be the next one from WWE that will make a huge statement in AEW with a title match? Roman Reigns Tells Top WWE Star To Retire.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Trish Stratus Pink Swimsuit Photo Stuns Fans

WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus was recently witnessed wearing pink swimsuit. She took to her Instagram account recently and posted a picture with her daughter. During a recent edition of his Something to Wrestle podcast, Bruce Prichard had addressed whether WWE hired Stratus for her look way back in 1999.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

AJ Lee Drops Surprising AEW Bombshell

On the recent episode of AEW Dynamite, we saw CM Punk make his second appearance on AEW, but his first appearance on the Dynamite program. When Punk came into the ring, he was asked a plethora of questions to which he answered. Not only did Punk tell us why he was in AEW (young talent and Darby Allin), but he also let us in on some stars that may be making their way to AEW as well. One of these stars goes to bed with Punk nightly….Goldberg Wife ‘Furious’ With Top WWE Star.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Alexa Bliss To Leave WWE For New Job?

Alexa Bliss is currently a mainstay on Monday Night RAW as she had been teaming up with Bray Wyatt and were engaged in a feud with Randy Orton. The Fiend remains one of the most unique characters to have ever stepped foot inside the squared circle. Bray Wyatt’s latest iteration made its in-ring debut back at 2019’s SummerSlam pay-per-view again Finn Balor, where he won in a squash match. Alexa Bliss also debuted a hot Fiend look in her latest photo on social media.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Stephanie McMahon ‘Terrified’ By Male WWE Star

Stephanie McMahon loves to remind the WWE universe about her friendly relationship[s] to some of the WWE’s most iconic and legendary names. Stephanie McMahon would be the first person to tell you growing up that she was very friendly, for example, to the late WWE Hall of Famer Andre the Giant. Stephanie McMahon was recently ‘humiliated’ by Vince backstage.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Nia Jax Gets In ‘Real Fight’ With Charlotte Flair

Mick Foley tweeted, “Just wondering…WTF was up with that Nia Jax vs. Charlotte Flair match?” Many fans pointed out that it appeared to turn into a real fight. Sasha Banks defended her Smackdown Women’s Championship against Bianca Belair on Night One of WrestleMania 37, in its main event. It was a historic match as the two competitors gave it their all including the kitchen sink in order to win the match. Ultimately, it was Bianca Belair who emerged victorious in the title match and became the new Smackdown Women’s Champion in the process. The two also had a genuine moment where they shed tears in the ring. Sasha Banks also leaked a photo after cancelling a match.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Braun Strowman Signs Massive New Contract

Will AEW or Impact ‘get these hands?!’ WWE released former WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman to the shock of many within the WWE Universe earlier this year. This has led fans everywhere to speculate what would be next for the former leader of the ‘Strowman Express’ and while people have speculated both All Elite Wrestling and Impact Wrestling, it appears that you won’t have to wait much longer. Braun Strowman recently ‘ripped off’ this top AEW star.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Paul Heyman Stunned By WWE Firing Rumor

The former RAW Executive Director Paul Heyman recently opened up on the release of Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson from WWE. During a Twitch stream last year, WWE star AJ Styles had shared his thoughts on how he felt Heyman played a role in the release of Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson.
WWEewrestlingnews.com

Rikishi Reacts To His Third Son Signing With WWE, Eva Marie Upset With Doudrop

As you’d expect, Eva Marie wasn’t happy with Doudrop following RAW and took to Twitter to vent once again. She said,. “She should be fined and sanctioned for sullying the rules of sportsmanlike conduct that WWE holds sacred! This is a sad night for the sport of Wrestling.” She added, “If @DoudropWWE didn’t cheap shot me, I would’ve been able to show everyone my shooting star press tonight on #WWERaw #EVALution #TheFaceOfMondayNightRaw.”
WWEPosted by
Wrestling World

The reason for Alexa Bliss' absence revealed

In the last episode of Monday Night Raw, the absence of Alexa Bliss did not go unnoticed. The wrestler has long been one of the driving forces of the red show and WWE has focused on her and her new character (alongside the doll Lily). This week the fans of...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Roman Reigns Reveals Sad Bobby Lashley Breakup

WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns recently opened up on WWE Champion Bobby Lashley, who was previously a member of The Hurt Business consisting of Lashley, MVP, Cedric Alexander, and Shelton Benjamin. However, the faction broke up a few months ago on Monday Night RAW, in a decision that is still criticized by fans and stars.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Brock Lesnar & AJ Lee Bombshell Revealed

The former WWE star AJ Lee has last made an appearance inside the squared circle for WWE back in 2015. She had announced retirement due to serious injuries. During a recent interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Mr. Money In The Bank, Big E said that he believes there’s definitely a place for Lee in WWE. He believes that if she returns, she could potentially work the Brock Lesnar schedule.
Combat SportsWrestling-edge.com

Evander Holyfield Paycheck For Belfort Fight Leaks

The 58-year-old Evander Holyfield has agreed to box Vitor Belfort on September 11 as per the reports of TMZ sports. It reports come after it was found that Oscar De La Hoya has tested positive for COVID-19 and is out of his comeback fight with Vitor Belfort. The one remaining hurdle is getting Holyfield-Belfort approved by the California State Athletic Commission.
WWEPosted by
Wrestling World

Seth Rollins on his relationship with Bayley

One of the couples that were formed right in the rings and backstage of the WWE, is made up of the two former world champions of their respective categories: Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch. The two were in fact champions of both the most important world titles of Monday Night Raw and Friday Night Smackdown, with the beautiful Becky who even held both belts together, being defined at that juncture "Becky 2 Belts"

Comments / 0

Community Policy