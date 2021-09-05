CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawks Notes: Reddish, Collins, Huerter, Hunter

By Arthur Hill
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Hawks have enough young players and future draft picks to facilitate a Ben Simmons trade, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic writes in a mailbag column. He uses the Timberwolves as an example of a team that wants Simmons, but may not have the assets to make an offer that would interest the Sixers. Kirschner suggests Cam Reddish could be appealing in that scenario, with Atlanta getting something of value for helping the deal get done.

