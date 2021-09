BOSTON — Alex Verdugo hit an RBI single with bases loaded and two out in the bottom of the ninth inning to give the Red Sox a 4-3 win over the Indians on Sept. 4. “For me, I took it personal and it helped me lock in a little extra,” Verdugo said of his game-winning hit, following an intentional walk to J.D. Martinez. “I’m just happy that everything worked out for us.”