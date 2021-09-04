Boys Varsity Soccer beats Holy Name 2 – 0
Blake Kubasak scored twice to lead the Comets to a 2-0 non-comference win against Holy Name. Jayden Karnik notched his third assist of the year and Kadin Love added the other assist. Kyle Dumais earned his sexond shutout of the season with a stellar performance in the net. Miles Gerard, Aidan Hylton, and Tony Mercado led a stingy Comet defense. Amherst improves to 2-2-1 on the year and hosts Midview on Wednesday in a big SWC matchup.amherststeelecomets.com
Comments / 0