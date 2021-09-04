Boys Varsity Soccer beats Holy Name 2 – 0

This past weekend was the annual LCAAA Tennis Tournament, showcasing the best tennis Lorain Country has to offer. Amherst went into this weekend understanding the gap between them and the top 3 in the tournament (Midview, Avon Lake, and Avon), but had high expectations to maintain their foothold with the rest of the teams participating. They did just that by finishing in 4th place, only scoring less than the 3 teams above, with Avon securing the title.