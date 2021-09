Notre Dame opens its home stadium for a Week 2 matchup against Toledo on Saturday. Both teams are at 1-0 after a thrilling first weekend of college football. Notre Dame’s overtime victory, 41-38, against Florida State perfectly capped the action all weekend. Now welcoming Toledo to their home turf, and a crowd of over 77,000 in-person attendees, Notre Dame Stadium is tightening its COVID restrictions to welcome back fans in the new season.