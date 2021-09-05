CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Peoria, IL

Young cancer survivors host 3rd annual blood drive

By Gabi Guerrero
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEAST PEORIA (Heart Of Illinois ABC) - For the third year in a row, two amazing young cancer survivors made it their mission to get the public out to donate blood. Karly Rathburn and Shayla Schielein met at St. Jude when they were just 8 years old and undergoing treatment for leukemia. The two have been best friends ever since. Now, they team up with the American Red Cross to host a blood drive every year, working to help those in need.

