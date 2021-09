With a new season and a very young team, the Lakeview High School (LHS) girls soccer team came out strong against visiting Ontario on Saturday, Aug. 28, winning 3-2. The game was the first of the season, and the first time there were substitutes available on the bench. Last season the LHS girls soccer team had no substitutes and often had to play every player the entire game and down a person against opposing teams. Though they competed well in the games last year, they struggled in the second halves and lost many of their games.