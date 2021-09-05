CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Halftime stats for Clemson-Georgia

By Tony Crumpton
tigernet.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGeorgia is up 7-0 against Clemson on Saturday night. Clemson has only 1 rushing yard and 90 total yards while Georgia has 105 total yards including 42 rushing yards. D.J. Uiagalelei has completed 10 out of 20 passes for 89 yards and an interception for a pick-six. Clemson had the...

Clemson, SC
Clemson, SC
Clemson, SC
