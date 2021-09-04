CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennis

Sports on TV

By The Associated Press
Cadillac News
 7 days ago

CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MX2, Afyonkarahisar, Turkey. ESPN2 — Formula 1: The Netherlands Grand Prix, Circuit Zandvoort, North Holland, Netherlands. CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Afyonkarahisar, Turkey. FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Lucas Oil Raceway, Indianapolis (Taped) 11 a.m. FS1 — NHRA: The Dodge//SRT NHRA U.S. Nationals, Lucas Oil...

www.cadillacnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Arizona State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fifa World Cup#Solheim Cup#Fox Sports#Cbs Sports#Golf#Eastern#Cbssn#Fim Motocross#Mxgp#Nhra#Dodge#U S Nationals#Fairbury#Fox#Darlington Raceway#Super Middleweights#Minneapolis Cfl Football#Winnipeg#Duke College Football#Florida A M
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
NASCAR
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MotorsportsAutoweek.com

NASCAR's Oldest Living Champion Just Hated Losing

It’s a winnable debate that Rex White is NASCAR’s second-most underappreciated Cup Series champion, trailing only 1950 champion the late Bill Rexford. But be warned. A closer look at White’s racing career reveals a highly successful and fiercely competitive driver who doesn’t fit into any “superstar” category except one: he hated losing more than almost anything in life.
MotorsportsPosted by
Racing News

Richmond TV Schedule: September 2021 (NASCAR)

This weekend, NASCAR goes short track racing. Richmond Raceway is set to host race two of three in round one of the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs. View the Richmond tv schedule for NASCAR weekend below. Richmond Menu: NASCAR. TV Schedule | Mod Lineup | Mod Race | Xfinity Lineup |...
NFLuhnd.com

How to Watch Notre Dame vs. Toledo: Reminder, It’s Not on NBC TV

By now, all Notre Dame fans should know that to watch this weekend’s home-opener against Toledo, you need the Peacock App with a premium subscription. Notre Dame announced this earlier in the summer, but if you’re like me, you probably have been waiting till the last minute to sign up. Well, this is your reminder to do so, or if you weren’t aware yet, here’s what you need to do to watch the game live.
Motorsportsmrn.com

Dale Jr. set for lone Xfinity Series start

Two races remain in the Xfinity Series regular season with a regular-season title and playoff spots up for grabs with Dale Jr. making a start at Richmond. Only two races remain to set the 12-driver NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoff grid and the Regular Season Championship remains very much up for grabs with only a single point separating five-race winner Austin Cindric and three-race winner A.J. Allmendinger.
MLSMercury News

Bay Area TV Sports: What to watch on Sunday-Monday

Korn Ferry Tour: Children’s Hospital Champ. 4 p.m. GOLF. HS: IMG Academy (FL) at Bishop Sycamore (OH) 10:30 a.m. ESPN. Tokyo 2020: Table tennis; swimming; track and field 6 p.m. NBCSN. Tokyo 2020: Tennis; swim; volleyball; track; basketball midnight NBCSN. Soccer. Premier: Burnley vs. Leeds United 6 a.m. NBCSN. FIFA...
TV & VideosKenosha News.com

TV highlights for Saturday, Aug. 28: On TV: Sports, Alaska, Hallmark

Today’s TV highlights include NASCAR racing, a Hallmark romance and a visit to Alaska:. Cars go really, really fast on NASCAR racing (6 p.m., NBC). On-field action with MLS soccer (6 p.m., Fox). Pompom squad tryouts can be murder in the 2021 shocker “Killer Cheer Mom” (7 p.m., Lifetime). The...
NFLBartlesville Examiner-Enterprise

TUBE VIEW: Bartlesville-area TV sports schedule

OKLAHOMA: Football press conference, noon, BALLY OK. COLLEGE FOOTBALL: College Football Live, 2 p.m., ESPN2. NCAA VOLLEYBALL: Lipscomb vs. Oklahoma, 3 p.m., BALLY OK. GOLF: 18 Holes, The Westin StoneBriar Club, 5:30 p.m., BALLY SW. TENNIS: U.S. Open, 6 p.m., ESPN. MLB: Colorado vs. Texas, 7 p.m., BALLY SW. OLYMPICS:...
NFLtucson.com

Sunday's TV/radio sports best bets

Channel guide: Ch 13 (Ch 7 on Comcast) BSAZ is Bally Sports Arizona (Ch 26 on Cox, Ch 31 on Comcast, Ch 686 on DirecTV, Ch 415 on Dish) BTN is Big Ten Network (Ch 320 on Cox, Ch 272 on Comcast, Ch 610 on DirecTV, Ch 439 on Dish) CBSS is CBS Sports Network (Ch 312 on Cox, Ch 274 on Comcast, Ch 221 on DirecTV, Ch 158 on Dish) ESPN (Ch 24 on Cox, Ch 2 on Comcast, Ch 206 on DirecTV, Ch 140 on Dish) ESPN2 (Ch 25 on Cox, Ch 30 on Comcast, Ch 209 on DirecTV, Ch 143 on Dish) FS1 is Fox Sports 1 (Ch 27 on Cox, Ch 32 on Comcast, Ch 219 on DirecTV, Ch 150 on Dish) FS2 is Fox Sports 2 (Ch. 341 on Cox, not available on Comcast, Ch. 618 on DirecTV, Ch. 397 on Dish) Golf (Ch 65 on Cox, Ch 28 on Comcast, Ch 218 on DirecTV, Ch 401 on Dish) MLB is MLB Network (Ch 305 on Cox, Ch 271 on Comcast, Ch 213 on DirecTV, Ch 152 on Dish) NBCS is NBC Sports Network (Ch 59 on Cox, Ch 29 on Comcast, Ch 220 on DirecTV, Ch 159 on Dish) NFL is NFL Network (Ch 301 on Cox, Ch 275 on Comcast, Ch 212 on DirecTV, Ch 154 on Dish) Pac-12N is Pac-12 Network (Ch 70 on Cox, Ch. 283 on Comcast, not available on DirecTV, Ch 409 on Dish, Ch 406 on Dish Hopper) TBS (Ch 30 on Cox, Ch 37 on Comcast, Ch 247 on DirecTV, Ch 139 on Dish)
NFLPress Democrat

Nevius: TV is king in fall sports season

We are thinking of the TV Sports Season. It is that overloaded vortex of sporting events that happens every fall (unless there’s a pandemic). This is when Major League Baseball starts building to the playoffs. If your team is in the hunt, you will probably watch as many games as possible.
TV & Videoscdcgamingreports.com

Barstool Sports Channel premieres on Sling TV

Barstool Sports continues to expand its digital media empire. Friday, Streaming television service Sling TV announced the launch of the Barstool Sports Channel, which will feature sports, pop culture and viral highlights. “We’re thrilled to partner with Barstool Sports to bring the new Barstool Sports Channel to streaming TV audiences...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Sports Media World Reacts To The Week 1 TV Ratings

Two more big games remain on college football’s Week 1 schedule. Notre Dame and Florida State are set to play this evening, while Louisville and Ole Miss will play on Monday night. Still, the vasty majority of the Week 1 games are in the books. Week 1 was highlighted by...
NFLCadillac News

Your Full 2021 NFL Regular Season TV Schedule

The NFL is ready to start the season for real. The 2021 NFL regular season kicks off Thursday, September 9, with the Dallas Cowboys on the road to face ageless quarterback Tom Brady and the Super Bowl LV champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers on NBC. Sunday afternoon games return to CBS...

Comments / 0

Community Policy