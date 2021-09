The Tigers were in action last night as Midway came to town. 8th grade B- Team kicked off the night with a tight game against Midway. Bryson Necessary, Nikholas Titatno, and Jack King led the Tiger offense down the field, while Elijah Mungia finished the drive with a rushing touchdown. After a 6-0 lead, The Midway Panthers grabbed momentum with a kick touchdown and extra point to give them a 7-6 lead. An unfortunate Tiger turnover in the end zone quickly turned into points for the Panthers, as they increased their lead to 13-6. In the closing minutes Justin Sams forced the Panthers to turn the ball over and gave the Tiger offense one last chance to tie the game. But the Tigers ran out of time, as the Panthers escaped with the W.