Steve Sarkisian reacts to Texas football coaching debut: 'I loved it, man'

Just more than nine months to the day of Texas football abruptly making a head coaching change, Longhorns fans saw what they hoped they would get — at least in Week 1 — after the program tabbed Steve Sarkisian as the program's new leader. The No. 21 Longhorns opened up the Sarkisian era on Saturday with a ranked win, defeating No. 23 Louisiana by a tally of 38-18. And by Sarkisian's account, his first time roaming the sidelines on the Forty Acres on a Saturday in the fall was one he won't forget.