New London County, CT

Flood Warning issued for New London by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-04 21:28:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-05 06:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Sunday morning at 600 AM EDT. Target Area: New London The National Weather Service in Boston/Norton MA has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Connecticut...Rhode Island Pawcatuck River At Westerly affecting New London and Washington Counties. The National Weather Service in Norton has issued a * Flood Warning for the Pawcatuck River At Westerly. * From this evening to tomorrow morning. * At 9:00 PM EDT Saturday the stage was 7.0 feet. * Flood stage is 7.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage just after midnight tonight and continue falling to 6.3 feet late Tuesday evening. * Impact...At 7.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding occurs along the Pawcatuck River. Along Route 3 in Hopkinton, floodwaters encroach on lowest lying homes in French Village.

