CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
George County, MS

Flood Warning issued for George, Greene, Jackson by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-05 08:59:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-06 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued when updates occur. Target Area: George; Greene; Jackson The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi Pascagoula At Merrill affecting Greene, Jackson and George Counties. For the Pascagoula River...including Merrill...Minor flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning is now in effect until tomorrow morning The Flood Warning continues for the Pascagoula At Merrill. * Until tomorrow morning. * At 8:15 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 22.2 feet. * Flood stage is 22.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Monday morning. * Impact...At 15.0 feet, Water is under homes in Cedar Creek Estates. At 18.5 feet, Water covers roads at Smith`s Fish Camp in Southern George County. At 22.0 feet, Flood Stage. Water approaches homes in west Merrill.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Greene County, MS
County
George County, MS
Mississippi State
Mississippi Cars
City
Jackson, MS
County
Jackson County, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fish#Pascagoula River#Extreme Weather#George Greene#08 59 00#Merrill Affecting Greene#The Pascagoula
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Analysis: Biden's vaccine mandate signals a White House done with persuasion

WASHINGTON, Sept 10 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden and his aides have concluded something in recent weeks: The Mr. Nice Guy approach isn't working. By introducing vast new vaccine mandates he once opposed, Biden is fighting back against what the White House sees as the sabotage of their agenda by a petulant, politically motivated minority.
MLBNBC News

Dodgers' Trevor Bauer to miss rest of season due to MLB sexual assault investigation

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer will miss the rest of the season as Major League Baseball continues its investigation into allegations he sexually assaulted a woman. "Today Mr. Bauer agreed to extend his administrative leave through the playoffs in a measure of good faith and in an effort to minimize any distraction to the Dodgers organization and his teammates," his agents, Jon Fetterolf and Rachel Luba, said in a statement Friday. "He continues to cooperate with the MLB investigation and refute the baseless allegations against him."

Comments / 0

Community Policy