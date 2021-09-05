Flood Warning issued for George, Greene, Jackson by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-05 08:59:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-06 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued when updates occur. Target Area: George; Greene; Jackson The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi Pascagoula At Merrill affecting Greene, Jackson and George Counties. For the Pascagoula River...including Merrill...Minor flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning is now in effect until tomorrow morning The Flood Warning continues for the Pascagoula At Merrill. * Until tomorrow morning. * At 8:15 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 22.2 feet. * Flood stage is 22.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Monday morning. * Impact...At 15.0 feet, Water is under homes in Cedar Creek Estates. At 18.5 feet, Water covers roads at Smith`s Fish Camp in Southern George County. At 22.0 feet, Flood Stage. Water approaches homes in west Merrill.