When one thinks of the ice age, they commonly refer to the age when glaciers were formed long ago. But as a former teacher of 36 years, I think of a different description. It describes the youth of the last several years. No one would dispute that ice is a pretty good treatment for common injuries. It reduces swelling and pain to the injured area. But it isn’t a panacea for every affliction that occurs. However, through...

KIDS ・ 37 MINUTES AGO