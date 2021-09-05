CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
AP Top 25 Takeaways: 'Bama's Young worthy successor at QB U

By RALPH D. RUSSO
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago
Welcome to the Bryce Young era of Alabama football. It looks as if it will be a lot of fun — unless you’re playing the Crimson Tide.

Young set a school record for touchdown passes by a quarterback making his first start with four as the Tide took care of No. 14 Miami with no trouble.

The defending national champions are now QB U., and Young has a chance to be even more dynamic than any of the guys who have come before him. Those guys, Tua Tagovailoa, Jalen Hurts and Mac Jones, are all scheduled to start for NFL teams next week.

Young is undersized, listed at 6 feet and 194 pounds, but that might be a stretch. Doesn’t matter. Those Kyler Murray comps looked pretty good in Atlanta. Young was 27 for 38 for 344 yards.

“He plays like a veteran out there,” coach Nick Saban said.

To be clear, no one should be terribly surprised that Young is really good and Alabama again appears to be a fully functional Death Star even after saying goodbye to six first-round draft picks off last year’s unbeaten team.

Young came into his first career start as one of the odds on favorites to win the Heisman Trophy.

Still, fans with Alabama fatigue after watching Saban’s dynasty win half the national titles in the last dozen year might have had some fleeting hope that breaking in a new QB could make the Tide a touch more vulnerable in 2021.

Maybe that will prove to be true. Alabama will face tougher tests in the Southeastern Conference like No. 6 Texas A&M and ... No. 17 LSU? No. 5 Georgia in an SEC title game.

While Young looks like a must-see TV-type player, Alabama’s dominance has gotten a little boring.

If you’re going to catch Young’s act, better tune into the Tide early.

WHAT’S REAL?

A theme coming into the season was trying to determine what from last year was relevant.

The pandemic distorted a lot of seasons for a lot of reasons.

Especially in conferences such as the Big Ten where teams played abbreviated schedules that didn’t start until weeks into the fall.

That was just part of what made No. 19 Penn State at No. 12 Wisconsin such an interesting opener. Neither team was particularly good last season. Were the down years an ominous sign for two solid programs or an anomaly?

The Nittany Lions came away with the road victory, grabbing two late interceptions in their own territory. Penn State faced 95 plays and allowed 10 points.

“Our defense played extremely well, gutsy,” Penn State coach Franklin said.

Graham Mertz and the Badgers offense looked a lot like the spotty crew it was in 2020, imploding in the red zone frequently.

And Penn State’s new-look offense left a lot of be desired, too, though the return of running back Noah Cain from injury appears to be a difference-maker.

The Nittany Lions and Badgers played the first scoreless first half in a Big Ten game since Michigan and Northwestern in 2014. Better known as the M00N game.

The Badgers and Nittany Lions are two of several Big Ten teams that face challenging first five weeks of the season, making the opener feel even bigger.

By mid-October a serious challenger to No. 4 Ohio State — if such a thing exists — should emerge.

Neither Penn State nor Wisconsin look up to the task of keeping up with the Buckeyes’ dizzying array of skill players, but there is time to build.

For those who thought No. 17 Indiana’s feel-good story could carryover into 2021, well, it’s probably already time to adjust expectations. No. 18 Iowa put an old-school beating on the Hoosiers, who didn’t even get all the jerseys correct.

The Buckeyes biggest nonconference test comes next week when No. 11 Oregon visits Columbus. The Ducks’ didn’t look Ohio State-ready, struggling to beat Fresno State with All-America defensive end Kayvon Thiboceaux leaving early with a leg injury.

There are still a lot of question about Oregon’s offense and just how good it can be with Anthony Brown at quarterback.

AROUND THE COUNTRY: Fans are back. It’s really cool. ... Tulane earns team of the week in the losing effort. The Green Wave has been displaced by Hurricane Ida, had to play would was scheduled as a home game against No. 2 Oklahoma in Norman and yet still pushed the Sooners for four quarters. ... No. 7 Iowa State just can’t seem to have an easy opener, but the win against Northern Iowa was likely enough to set up the first Cy-Hawk game with Iowa matching ranked teams. The rivalry goes back 64 games and more than 120 years. ... Good sign for the opening of the Steve Sarkisian-era at No. 21 Texas: The Longhorns turned a game many thought would be real test into a fourth-quarter laugher against No. 23 Louisiana-Lafayette. ... Fordham linebacker Ryan Greehagen made 30 tackles against Nebraska. Thirty! Its the fourth time an FCS player reached 30 tackles in a game since the NCAA started tracking the stat in 2000, and first time against an FBS opponent. Nebraska easily beat Vince Lombardi’s alma mater.

___

Follow Ralph D. Russo at https://twitter.com/ralphDrussoAP and listen at http://www.APpodcasts.com/

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

