MLB

Yankees' Aroldis Chapman: Stuck with loss against O's

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChapman (5-4) took the loss Saturday, giving up one run on one hit and one walk in the ninth inning as the Yankees fell 4-3 to the Orioles. He struck out three. The veteran closer struck out Ryan Mountcastle to begin the ninth but watched him take first on a wild pitch, and Chapman then loaded the bases on a single and a walk to set up an eventual game-winning sacrifice fly by Pedro Severino. It's his first loss since July 4, and since the All-Star break Chapman has a 2.20 ERA and 27:11 K:BB through 16.1 innings while converting all nine of his save chances.

Aroldis Chapman
Pedro Severino
#Yankees#Orioles#Era
Baltimore Orioles
New York Yankees
MLB
Baseball
Sports
