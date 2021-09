Gallo went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Orioles. He gave the Yankees a brief reprieve in a game they were losing most of the way, as Gallo took Jorge Lopez deep in the eighth inning to tie the score at 3-3, but Aroldis Chapman then faltered in the ninth. Gallo only has four hits in his last 12 games, batting .098 over that stretch, but he has slugged two of his 31 homers on the year.