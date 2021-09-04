Tori Spelling Debuts Shocking New Look That Looks Like Khloe Kardashian

Kylie Jenner's family members couldn't be happier that she's pregnant with another little one. After the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum officially announced on Instagram on Tuesday, Sept. 7 that she and Travis Scott are expecting their second child, a number of loved ones took to her comments section to share their support and excitement. Kim Kardashian wrote, "Crying!!!!" and added three heart emojis. Kourtney Kardashian posted, "Crying this is so beautiful my blessed angel sister [heart emoji]." And Khloe Kardashian simply shared, "Awwwww," with a bunch of pleading face emojis. In...