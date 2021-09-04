Tori Spelling Debuts Shocking New Look That Looks Like Khloe Kardashian
For the fun outing, the 'Beverly Hills, 90210' star opts to don a fitted denim jumpsuit as she completes her style with black cowboy ankle boots and gold jewelry. AceShowbiz - Tori Spelling is barely recognizable in her new look. The actress shocked fans as she debuted her transformation on Thursday, September 3 during her outing with hairstylist Laura Rugetti at the restaurant Catch in Los Angeles.www.aceshowbiz.com
