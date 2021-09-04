CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Tori Spelling Debuts Shocking New Look That Looks Like Khloe Kardashian

AceShowbiz
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the fun outing, the 'Beverly Hills, 90210' star opts to don a fitted denim jumpsuit as she completes her style with black cowboy ankle boots and gold jewelry. AceShowbiz - Tori Spelling is barely recognizable in her new look. The actress shocked fans as she debuted her transformation on Thursday, September 3 during her outing with hairstylist Laura Rugetti at the restaurant Catch in Los Angeles.

www.aceshowbiz.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tori Spelling
Person
Khloe Kardashian
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beverly Hills#Mtv#Jersey Shore#Catch#Jersey Shore#Mtv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
Us Weekly

Dean McDermott Gushes Over Wife Tori Spelling Amid Speculation About Their Marriage

There for each another! After Tori Spelling fueled split rumors, Dean McDermott took to social media to show some support for his wife’s good news. “There’s a new co-host in town…” Spelling, 48, captioned a photo of herself via Instagram on Monday, August 16. “Super excited to be co-hosting @edailypop today and tomorrow with the amazing @morganstewart & @justinasylvester {talking feuds, fear of flying, IG ex scrubbing, and back to school deals and financial tips 🙋🏼‍♀️} only on @eentertainment.”
CelebritiesPage Six

Kourtney Kardashian shares sexy PDA photo with Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s romance is becoming too hot to handle. The Poosh founder shared a photo of herself wearing a jaw-dropping black-and-white dress with lace-up sides while sitting on the Blink-182 drummer’s lap in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, where they are vacationing with her mother, Kris Jenner, and the momager’s boyfriend, Corey Gamble.
CelebritiesPosted by
E! News

See North West Rock Edgy Face Tattoos in Kim Kardashian's New Selfies

Watch: Kim Kardashian Credits Kanye West For Teaching Her THIS. North West just upped her fashion game. The eight-year-old style icon showed off intense temporary face tattoos in an Aug. 19 Instagram post, complete with spiders, a crescent moon and "ATL" written on her forehead. Additionally, North had a barbed wire arm band visible in a series of backseat selfies with Kim Kardashian. Kim simply captioned the trio of pics with an alien emoji to no doubt reference North's unrecognizable makeover.
Celebritiesimdb.com

Kim Kardashian and More Kardashian-Jenner Family Members React to Kylie Jenner's Pregnancy Reveal

Kylie Jenner's family members couldn't be happier that she's pregnant with another little one. After the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum officially announced on Instagram on Tuesday, Sept. 7 that she and Travis Scott are expecting their second child, a number of loved ones took to her comments section to share their support and excitement. Kim Kardashian wrote, "Crying!!!!" and added three heart emojis. Kourtney Kardashian posted, "Crying this is so beautiful my blessed angel sister [heart emoji]." And Khloe Kardashian simply shared, "Awwwww," with a bunch of pleading face emojis. In...
Hair CarePosted by
CinemaBlend

After That Hair Cutting Incident With Travis Barker, Kourtney Kardashian Debuts Chic New Short Hairdo

I have been left stupefied by the choices of the Kardashian-Jenner family once again, folks. This time it doesn't concern Twilight grills or gravity-defying dresses, but in fact, letting one's boyfriend (or even potential husband) cut your hair. Apparently, that hair cutting incident with Travis Barker two weeks ago was at least somewhat legitimate because Kourtney Kardashian just confirmed she has gotten a short new hairdo. (And, it's rather chic...)
CelebritiesPosted by
E! News

Chicago West, Stormi Webster & True Thompson Share Cousin Kisses in Kim Kardashian's Adorable New Pics

Watch: Kim Kardashian Celebrates Chicago West's 3rd Birthday!. Kim Kardashian celebrated reaching 250 million Instagram followers today with adorable new pics of "triplet" cousins Chicago West, Stormi Webster and True Thompson. The three-year-old tots give each other kisses in a cute hug huddle. "250 Million followers on IG. I love you guys!," Kim captioned on Sept. 1. "I wanted to post this pic because if I could get 250 million kisses from our babies, my life would be complete."
Beauty & FashionAOL Corp

Tori Spelling says she knows she looks 'completely different' following plastic surgery rumors

Tori Spelling is opening up about those plastic surgery rumors. Earlier this week, the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum was spotted on social media looking a bit different, even drawing comparisons to Khloe Kardashian. Spelling addressed the speculation that she had work done on Jeff Lewis’ SiriusXM show, admitting that while she does have a new look, it’s not due to plastic surgery.
CelebritiesHuffingtonPost

Scott Disick And Amelia Hamlin Split After He Was Exposed For Dissing Kourtney Kardashian

Scott Disick and Amelia Gray Hamlin’s romance survived an 18-year age difference, but it only took a few messy DMs for it to all come crashing down. The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star, 38, and the model, 20, have reportedly split after 11 months together, according to multiple outlets, less than a week after he was exposed for dissing ex Kourtney Kardashian in a series of alleged leaked messages.
CelebritiesPosted by
HollywoodLife

Jordyn Woods Seemingly Shades Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson: ‘Only God Can Cancel You’

Is Jordyn Woods throwing shade? Kylie Jenner’s former BFF seemingly addressed her falling-out with the Kardashian family on the Aug. 18 episode of ‘Cribs’. While showing off her home on the Aug. 18 episode of MTV’s newly revived Cribs, Jordyn Woods, 23, ended up discussing cancel culture. And while doing so, she seemingly threw shade and addressed her falling-out with Khloe Kardashian, 37, after her cheating scandal with Tristan Thompson, 30.

Comments / 0

Community Policy