Jim Acosta Calls Out ‘Human Manure-Spreader’ Tucker Carlson

By Blake Montgomery
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 6 days ago
CNN anchor Jim Acosta, sounding exasperated, called Fox News host Tucker Carlson a “human manure-spreader” on Saturday for fear-mongering about Afghan refugees who fled their country for the U.S. after the American military’s withdrawal and the Taliban’s swift takeover. Acosta said, “Over on Fox, human manure-spreader Tucker Carlson has floated yet another race-baiting conspiracy theory that tens of thousands of Afghan refugees are being welcomed into this country to change the outcome of future elections.” Acosta was responding to a remark Carlson made on his Friday show complaining that some refugees might “stay permanently” in the U.S., and that “thanks to meticulous and thoughtful planning, ‘Operation Change America Forever’ came across precisely according to plan. It worked flawlessly.” Acosta followed a clip of Carlson with an incredulous question: “Did he say ‘Operation Change America Forever’?”

