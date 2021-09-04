CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Sooners' Lincoln Riley on 2nd half: 'Our mentality wasn't right'

By John Williams
Posted by 
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gbYPd_0bmy0gif00

The Oklahoma Sooners went into halftime with the game seemingly out of reach in their season opener with the Tulane Green Wave. With the score 37-14 after a 23 point second quarter, it seemed the Sooners were going to pull away and run away with a blowout win.

The Tulane defense and quarterback Michael Pratt had other ideas as they outscored the Sooners 21 to 3 in the second half to bring the contest to a one-score game. After recovering an onside kick with just over two minutes to go, the Green Wave had a chance for a go-ahead score, but the Sooners came up with a fourth-down stop to essentially win the game.

A win is a win. But one can’t help but feel a bit let down by the Oklahoma Sooners’ second-half performance. In his opening remarks to the media after the game, Lincoln Riley expressed some disappointment in how the final 30 minutes of the game transpired.

Riley said, “In the second half, I think clearly our team felt like the game was over. That’s my job to make sure our mentality was right. I don’t think it was.”

As the second half unfolded, it was evident that the Sooners kept waiting for Tulane to fold, and they never did. As Riley mentioned, they didn’t have the right mentality, and that was clear. They weren’t as locked in or crisp as they were in the second quarter, and Tulane took advantage.

Riley continued, “I think we were playing well at that point, and it separated a little bit in the game, and you could see that we weren’t quite the same team coming out.”

Riley took responsibility for the team’s mentality and the “dumb coaching decisions,” particularly the fourth-down call in the second half. In hindsight, Riley believed it wasn’t a smart call because of where they were on the field.

Though it didn’t go the way he thought it would go, Riley tried to find the positive in the midst of the things they have to work on. Riley praised the way his team finished the game despite things not going well for them for much of the second half.

I’m proud of the way we finished. Football is always a game of momentum. And when it’s going the way it was for us, you’ve got to find your best at the end. And we did a great job of getting the stop defensively and being able to run out the clock with the two runs to finish the game. There’s a lot we’re excited about, plenty we clearly have to improve. That’s the journey. That’s what these seasons are about. They never go exactly like you think.You get this litmus test of where we are. We’re a football team that shows some of flashes of having a chance to be a good team, but we clearly have a ton of work to do, all of us, if we’re going to reach our potential.

Contact/Follow us @SoonersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes, and opinions.

Comments / 0

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

33K+
Followers
66K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lincoln Riley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Green Wave#The Oklahoma Sooners
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Football
Sports
University of Oklahoma
College
Tulane University
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Norman, OKoklahoman.com

OU football: Lincoln Riley adjusting to stretch of home games

With Saturday’s game vs. Tulane (11 a.m., ABC) having moved to Norman, the Sooners will play four consecutive home games to start the season. Their first road game won’t come until Oct. 2 at Kansas State, after the opener was moved from New Orleans following Hurricane Ida. “We love playing...
College SportsOklahoma Daily

OU football: Lincoln Riley, Sooners update depth chart ahead of Western Carolina matchup

No. 4 Oklahoma (1-0) has revised its depth chart ahead of a 6 p.m. home matchup with Western Carolina (0-1) on Saturday. The Sooners narrowly defeated Tulane 40-35 last week, as redshirt sophomore quarterback Spencer Rattler threw two interceptions, and the offense was held to three points in the second half. OU’s defense also rotated 31 players, securing three turnovers in a shutout second quarter but allowing 21 points in the second half.
College Sports247Sports

Lincoln Riley game week one press conference: Live thread

NORMAN, Okla. — Game week is here, and there's been quite the shake up. With Hurricane Ida having barreled in on the New Orleans area, the Sooners are now opening up against the Tulane Green Wave at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium rather than on the road at Yulman Stadium. However,...
Norman, OK247Sports

Lincoln Riley addresses media on first game week

NORMAN, Okla. — Game week is here, although it's different than it's been drawn up for months. With Hurricane Ida having ravaged the New Orleans area, as everyone knows, the Sooners are now set to host the Tulane Green Wave this weekend inside Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. "Excited to get...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Spencer Rattler on how Lincoln Riley prepares Oklahoma QBs for success

If you play quarterback at Oklahoma for head coach Lincoln Riley, chances are you’re gonna put up some huge numbers and get picked early in the NFL draft. Riley put his passers in the No. 1 overall spot in back-to-back years with Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray, and Alabama transfer Jalen Hurts was a second-round pick after just one season with the Sooners. Murray is already a superstar, Mayfield took the Cleveland Browns deep into the playoffs last season, and Hurts won the starting job as a rookie.
College SportsTulsa World

Guerin Emig: Lincoln Riley, Spencer Rattler respond to pressure ahead of OU's season of great expectations

The other day I asked Lincoln Riley about pressure, a topic media tend to address with coaches of a No. 2-ranked football team. “This is Oklahoma. What do you expect?” Riley said. “You don’t shy away from it. It’s part of it, the way you want it. Embrace it as an opportunity. When people talk about it like ‘pressure,’ it doesn’t ever feel that way to me.
Norman, OKTulsa World

Sooners overcome sluggish second half to hold off Tulane

NORMAN — The 100-degree heat index wasn’t the main reason for Oklahoma’s sweat-induced fans during Saturday’s season opener against Tulane. Those inside Memorial Stadium had to plead for their defense to make one final stop to avoid a massive upset during a sun-soaked afternoon. No. 2 Oklahoma captured a 40-35...

Comments / 0

Community Policy