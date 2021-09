The members of Unite Here Local 2 voted to authorize a strike against Bon Appetit Management, the Giants’ concessionaire, by a 96.7-3.3 percent margin. Workers and union officials say they were assured by Bon Appetit that Oracle Park working conditions would be safe once the Giants were cleared for full capacity in June. That has not been the case: over 20 concessions workers have tested positive for COVID-19 since the move to full capacity. That led the union to ask for a $3/hour hazard pay raise and better working conditions.