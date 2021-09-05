Washington Nationals snap seven-game slide with 4-3 win over New York Mets in nightcap
Josh Rogers gave the Nationals more than they could reasonably have hoped for, giving up three runs on four hits in 5 2⁄3 innings pitched. Rogers left the mound with the Washington Nationals up 4-3 on the New York Mets, after surrendering a two-run home run in the top of the sixth, but the bullpen made the one-run lead hold up and the home team in the nation’s capital snapped their seven-game losing streak with a one-run win.www.federalbaseball.com
