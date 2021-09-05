CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington Nationals snap seven-game slide with 4-3 win over New York Mets in nightcap

By Patrick Reddington
federalbaseball.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJosh Rogers gave the Nationals more than they could reasonably have hoped for, giving up three runs on four hits in 5 2⁄3 innings pitched. Rogers left the mound with the Washington Nationals up 4-3 on the New York Mets, after surrendering a two-run home run in the top of the sixth, but the bullpen made the one-run lead hold up and the home team in the nation’s capital snapped their seven-game losing streak with a one-run win.

Maybe the Washington Nationals needed to remember to have fun. After dropping seven straight games to division opponents, the Miami Marlins, Philadelphia Phillies, and New York Mets, the Nationals got a jolt of energy and enthusiasm from spot starter Josh Rogers, making his first major league start in more than two years, in a 4-3 win over the Mets.

