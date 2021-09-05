Washington Nationals snap seven-game slide with 4-3 win over New York Mets in nightcap

The Mets found themselves in a strange position at July’s MLB trade deadline, which is not entirely an oblique way of saying that they were in first place. They were also in first place, as it happened, three-and-a-half games ahead of the second-place Phillies and four up on the Braves. But the strangeness only started there. By just about every underlying metric, those first-place Mets weren’t really all that good.